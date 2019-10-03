SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) What a difference a day makes! It was near 80 yesterday with dew points in the 60's and now a chill is in the air. In fact, today will be unseasonably chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s, under a cloudy sky. There may be a few sprinkles around this morning but showers return mainly for this afternoon and evening as low pressure moves in from the west. A steady rain is likely overnight and exit early tomorrow morning.
As low pressure heads out tomorrow morning, expect a gusty breeze to kick in. Wind gusts in the morning may reach 20-30mph with temperatures near 50. Tomorrow remains cool and blustery with highs in the 50s with developing sunshine. The day will feel cooler with the healthy breeze out of the northwest. High pressure builds in tomorrow night, which should give us our coldest night of the season with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s under a clear sky and with a diminishing breeze.
It will be a frosty start Saturday morning with temperatures around freezing. However Saturday will feature lots of sunshine and will turn out to be a beautiful fall day. Winds will be lighter and temperatures cool, with highs in the 50s to around 60-perfect for all our out door plans. Clouds will be on the increase on Sunday but we should see some sunshine mixed in as well. It will remain cool with highs in the mid to upper 60's.
A cold front will approach from the west Sunday night and slowly move east through New England on Monday. With some Gulf moisture in the mix, we may get some heavy rain across western Mass Monday. For now, rain should move out by Tuesday morning and we go back to dry, cool weather through midweek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.