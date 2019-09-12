SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It felt more like August yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and dew points near 70 however today will have a totally different feel!
A backdoor cold front (front coming in from the northeast or east instead of the traditional westerly direction) will bring much cooler conditions to the area today. Showers and a few downpours will move through as a wave of low pressure travels along the front. Showers will wind down by late afternoon.
Behind the showers, high pressure will push clouds out tonight just in time for The Big E opener tomorrow. It's looking fantastic! We'll see quite a bit of sunshine with highs near 70. It will be on the cooler side so you'll need your jacket tomorrow morning and evening.
A system will bring clouds and perhaps a shower late on Saturday. Most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 70's. This system looks to move out for Sunday but it will be rather warm, however not to humid. Temperatures may reach into the low to mid 80s. Overall the first few days of The Big E are looking good!
