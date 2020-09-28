SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Our warm, humid weather continues here in western Mass, but some big changes are on tap this week…
Temperatures remain warm this evening with a very muggy feel to the air. Temperatures and dew points will be in the 60s overnight with patchy clouds and fog developing through morning.
Tuesday will feel similar to Monday with highs in the middle to upper 70s under a partly sunny sky. Dew points hold in the mid-60s for many, making the day feel quite humid. We will also have a nice breeze, occasionally gusting to 20-25mph. Most of Tuesday looks rain-free, however shower chances will increase in the afternoon and evening with a few showers possible before sunset. A heavier rain is on the way for Tuesday night.
Our weather pattern this week will give us another roller coaster-typical for fall. A strong ridge out west continues to bring record-warmth, which is very bad news for the wildfire situation in California. The ridge will also keep them quite dry. Meanwhile, a deep trough builds over the Midwest, which keeps the East Coast in a warm, humid and unsettled weather stretch through Wednesday.
A cold front will move into New England Tuesday night and slowly move through western Mass into Wednesday morning. An area of low pressure moving along the front will allow for a period of heavier rain and downpours Wednesday morning. We may also see wind gusts increase to 30+mph as the front comes through. Rainfall amounts may top 2 inches in spots, which could lead to isolated street flooding Wednesday morning.
Our weather turns much less humid Thursday with sunshine, seasonable temperatures and a nice breeze. Another low will move in from the Great Lakes Friday, bringing light to moderate showers to western Mass along with cooler temperatures near 60. Expect a raw, rainy end to the week. High pressure builds for Saturday and Sunday, which will give us sunshine and 60s during the day and clear, chilly nights.
