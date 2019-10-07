SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What a difference this morning compared to Saturday and Sunday morning's. It is much warmer with temperatures in the 60's!! It's balmy with a gusty breezy and a few spotty showers.
A cold front will approach slowly from the west this afternoon and will bring steadier rain to the valley later this afternoon into tonight. Temperatures will reach into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s today with dew points in the low 60s. A soaking rain moves in for a few hours tonight and as the front pushes east the rain will end overnight as we cool into the 40s and 50s.
Tomorrow is looking dry and pleasant as weak high pressure moves in. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
The forecast gets tricky Wednesday through the weekend. As the front moves off shore it will stall and a wave of low pressure will form along it. This system will meander off shore and has the potential to bring us clouds, showers and cool temperatures. How close and where this storm sets up will determine our weather. At this point lets plan on unsettled, cool conditions for the second half of the week with temperatures generally in the 50's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.