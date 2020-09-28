SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It feels like summer out there this morning. It's a mild and humid start. Temps are near 70! Remember last week when we saw temperatures in the 20s and 30's to start? What a difference! It will remain warm and humid today with temperatures nearing 80 this afternoon, along with dew points in the 60's. We remain out ahead of a cold front, so we have a strong southerly flow helping to bring in the humidity and the above normal temperatures. It will remain mostly cloudy today and tomorrow with just a few spotty showers around..
As the cold front approaches New England tomorrow night an area of low pressure will ride along the front, tapping into Atlantic moisture, dumping the moisture in the form of heavy rain across southern New England tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. We'll likely pick up 1-3" of rainfall which is exactly what we need. As the front moves through it will likely turn windy for a while on Wednesday. The rain will taper to showers Wednesday afternoon, but the morning is looking ugly. Another wave of low pressure will slide along the front but the bulk of moisture associated with this system will likely fall across southeast Mass and the Cape Wednesday night, since the front will have cleared out area.
Behind the front we turn cooler and drier for Thursday with a return to sunshine. It will feel more like fall. We may see another round of rain or some showers on Friday, as it turns briefly muggy. However, the first weekend of October is looking dry and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 60's, under a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.