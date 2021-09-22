SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are off to a much warm and more humid start this morning, on this the first day of fall. Grab the umbrella too, there are a few showers and some pockets of drizzle here and there as well.
With high pressure off shore and a strong low and cold front to our west, our wind flow has kicked in out of the south. This will keep us humid, warm and unsettled with highs in the middle to upper 70s and dew points well into the 60s. Scattered showers will be around off and on and a healthy south-southeast breeze will pick up later today.
Warm and humid weather continues tomorrow as a moving as a slow-moving front continues creeping eastward. Humidity should come up a bit more as a warm front swings through New England and we will again see occasional showers and even a stray thunderstorm. A period of heavier rain will come through with the front sometime Friday. There are still some timing issues, but models are coming together on rain ending Friday afternoon or night.
Saturday is a bit of wild card. It all comes down to how quickly the front moves east, away from western Mass. High pressure to our west will slowly build in. So we may start damp and muggy, but it looks as though we dry out with lower humidity levels throughout the day and we should end up very comfortable by Saturday evening with dew points falling from the 60's into the 40's.
An upper level low will move over northern New England Sunday and Monday, bringing cooler, drier air. We will see mainly dry weather with a decent amount of sunshine. Highs will top off near 70 with dew points in the 40's.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
