SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a mild, murky start this morning and we can expect more clouds today but we're only expecting a few showers here and there.
Temperatures will climb into the 60s today with a muggy feel. It will not feel very October-like. Once again, clouds will rule with perhaps a few peaks of sun. Shower chances increase this evening.
A warm front moves through tonight, keeping conditions mild and unsettled. Temperatures tonight only fall into the middle and upper 50s with occasional showers. We will be warm and balmy tomorrow with highs near 70 ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect a breezy day with stronger wind coming in the overnight hours with our front. Scattered showers will be on and off most of the day-including trick or treating time.
Trick-or-Treaters can expect showery, warm, breezy conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 60's.
A strong cold front will swing through western Mass Tomorrow night with a line of heavy rain and strong to damaging wind gusts. Southerly winds may gust to 40+, then the wind will shift into Northwest Friday and gust back to 40 mph. Powers outages are likely. Most of the 1-2” of rain we are expecting will fall during the overnight hours into very early Friday morning. (Midnight to 6am) Since the rain is falling over a short period of time, some isolated, minor flooding could occur.
We dry out fast on Friday as rain exits early in the morning. Westerly wind stays gusty throughout the day and morning temps in the 60s fall back to the lower 50s by the afternoon. Dry weather takes over for the weekend, but it will be chilly. Highs Saturday to Monday look to stay in the lower and middle 50s followed by a few cold, frosty nights. Lows from Saturday morning to Monday morning may dip into the 20s.
