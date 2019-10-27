SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Steady rain will moderate to heavy at time into the early evening and we'll likely pick up between 1-2 inches of which will lead to some minor street flooding but major flooding is not expected. The wind will become stronger this afternoon occasionally gusting to 20 and 30 mph. Damaging wind & severe weather is not expected with this storm just a good old fashion soaking making for a nasty day!
Rain ends this evening and we dry out in time for the start of our workweek but clouds will have a tendency to linger so sunshine will be limited. Temperatures should come up into the lower 60's which is still above normal for late October.
With an easterly flow Tuesday is looking clouds with patchy drizzle and a few showers so keep the umbrella handy. Rain totals will be minor but it's looking gray and damp with temperatures in the 50's.
A powerful storm system will work its way across the country this week arriving in the Northeast by late Thursday and Friday. Ahead of the storm, temps warm into the middle and upper 60s Wednesday with some partial sunshine.
On Thursday, scattered showers may move in along with cloudy skies and rather mild temperatures. A period of heavy rain is likely with a passing cold front and the timing looks like late Thursday night through midday Friday (sparing the trick or treaters). We turn windy behind the storm Friday and cooler for the weekend. With the rain and wind Friday potentially could end up being a First Warning Weather Day as heavy rain may lead to flooding and strong winds may lead to scattered power outages...... Stay tuned it's going to be a busy week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.