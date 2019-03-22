SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for western Franklin and western Hampshire Counties until 8 am Saturday and southern Berkshire County until Noon Saturday.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for northern Berkshire County until Noon Saturday.
Low pressure continues moving up the East Coast this morning bringing rain to southern New England. Rain will be heavy at times this morning with many most picking up between a half an inch to one inch of rain. Ponding and some minor street flooding will remain a threat this morning. In the hills and Berkshires, wet snow is mixing in, resulting in some minor accumulations of an inch or two this morning. A gusty northeast breeze will continue through the morning as well.
Low pressure will travel across southeastern New England today, allowing for rain to taper to scattered showers and winds to briefly lighten in the morning. Wind will shift northwest and increase throughout the day, possibly gusting to 30mph at times. Occasional rain showers continue in the valley with temps reaching into the lower to mid-40s, but the hilltowns and Berkshires will be colder with occasional snow showers and squalls. Snow becomes heavy tonight through early tomorrow, then snow showers taper off early tomorrow morning. Skies will clear in the afternoon and winds may gust to 35-45mph for all of western Mass.
Snow amounts will range from 2-6” in the hill towns with higher amounts in the higher elevations. Northern Berkshire County (from the Mass Pike northward) will see over 6" with the highest amounts in the highest elevations or 1,500 feet. Little to no accumulation is expected for the valley, but snow showers and flurries are possible. There may be some scattered coatings on grassy surfaces.
High pressure will move in on Sunday as low pressure continues to move out. This will bring lots of sunshine, warmer temperatures and less wind. High temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 50's.
