SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A nasty thunderstorm rolled through last night around midnight. Parts of Hampshire County got hit the hardest with some storm damage in Granby. We still have some leftover showers this morning, but they are moving out fast and today will be mostly sunny with perhaps an isolated storm around this afternoon. It's more humid today with temperatures returning to near 90.
By the way, the heat wave continues on, hitting day 5 yesterday. Temperatures soared into the low 90s after starting out in the 50s. Yesterday was a lot less humid and it's why we started cool in the morning, but we were able to warm up so efficiently in the afternoon.
Clouds early tomorrow morning will give way to a decent amount of sunshine and the dry weather will stick around through most of the weekend now too. Temperatures will yet again climb into the upper 80's to near 90. A storm to our south tomorrow morning looks to just miss.
Things turn more humid and a bit unsettled on Sunday with a front bringing a few showers and storms late in the day.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
