SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
All is quiet weather-wise this evening across western Mass. It remains breezy and dry through early tonight with temperatures falling back into the upper 30s before midnight. Wind gets a bit lighter overnight, but a northerly breeze will stick around through sunrise. Overnight lows fall into the 30s with the hilltowns staying closer to or slightly below freezing and the valley slightly above.
A coastal storm will pass southeast of the Cape Wednesday morning. A period of light rain is possible from midnight through roughly 7-8am Wednesday morning. The heavier precipitation will stay to our east. In the hills, some minor wet snow accumulation is possible-especially closer to central Mass. An inch or two of snow can’t be ruled out in the hills close to the Worcester border. An inch or less is possible on the eastern slopes of the Berkshires. Wet weather ends early and a gusty west wind will help bring in dry, milder air for the afternoon.
A Wind Advisory is up for all of western Mass from 2pm to 9pm Wednesday for West winds of 15-25mph and gusts to 50mph. With gusty wind and low relative humidity, we are seeing an enhanced fire danger west of the CT River valley for Wednesday afternoon. High temps climb to near 60 in the valley Wednesday afternoon, but colder air builds in Wednesday night through the end of the week.
High pressure builds for Thursday, bringing a lighter breeze later in the day along with seasonable, sunny weather. High pressure overnight will give us a colder start Friday morning, then increasing clouds along with increasing rain chances throughout the day as our next system moves in. Rain showers Friday afternoon and evening may change to snow or a wintry mix for a time Friday night in the hills. Little to no accumulation is expected for now.
Our weekend begins with a departing storm Saturday morning with early clouds and a shower giving way to sunshine and a gusty breeze. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday look to get into the upper 50s to near 60 with overnight temps above freezing. Temps look mild Monday and Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring another chance for rain on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.