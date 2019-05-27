SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Near perfect weather on this Memorial Day Monday! It’s been a sunny day, but clouds will continue to increase this evening and overnight as our next weather system approaches. The evening and night remain dry and comfortable with temperatures falling back into the 50s by midnight.
Tuesday will have a much different feel to it-make sure you have a jacket and umbrella ready to go! We will begin the day cloudy and dry as high pressure to our east holds the rain off for a few hours. However, by Noon, a steady rain is expected and it should linger most of the day. An easterly breeze will keep us cool and overcast with highs in the 50s to near 60 and rainfall amounts will end up around a half inch.
A shower or two may linger into Wednesday morning, but most of the day is looking dry. Clouds will linger as a front lingers just to our south. Another area of low pressure will move east and bring a round of spotty showers Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be on the rise Thursday along with increasing humidity for the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening and night as another front comes through.
Breezy and less humid weather returns to end the week with good sunshine expected for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures look seasonably warm with highs in the middle to upper 70s both days. Dry weather continues for Saturday night and most of Sunday as well, however a cold front will be on the way for Sunday evening. A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible later in the day.
