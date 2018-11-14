SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a dry day today our attention turns to our first winter storm of the season which will bring an accumulating snow to the region tomorrow night into Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for all of Western Massachusetts. For Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties its in effect from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Friday. For Berkshire county its in effect from 4 pm Thursday until 1 pm Friday.
High pressure settles in overnight allowing temps to free fall well into the teens. Wind should lighten, so no wind chill for tomorrow morning, but the lack of wind will help some of the coldest spots potentially dip into the single digits - most will settle into the teens. (The record low for tomorrow at Westover is 16 degrees set back in 1996).
Our storm is on track to arrive by tomorrow evening bringing increasing clouds during the day. Temps tomorrow remain in the middle 30s. With cold air in place and moisture moving up the coast all of western Mass. will see accumulating snow. Snow will start between 5-8 pm. Snow will come down moderate to even heavy at times through midnight. Slightly milder air will work into the system allowing for snow to change to a wintry mix in the valley and eventually rain by Friday morning.
The hill towns and Berkshires should see snow mix with sleet after midnight and could pick up several inches by morning. The valley can expect about 2-45 with 4-6" from Northampton to Greenfield and along the east slopes of the Berkshires. Parts of Berkshire county could pick up over 8" of snow. It's looking like a plowable event for just about everyone.
Rain and a high terrain mix will taper off before noon on Friday as low pressure quickly moves away. Temperatures return to the mid-40s on Saturday with some sunshine on tap, but it will be brisk. A dry cold front will pass by Saturday night and should usher in a shot of colder air Sunday.
It now looks as though a fast moving clipper system could bring us another bout of light snow Monday morning.
- Tonight: Clear and frigid. Diminishing wind. Lows: 10-16
- Thursday: Increasing clouds, late PM snow. Highs: 32-36
- Friday: Morning wintry mix. Ending in the afternoon. Highs: 34-38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.