SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s been a frigid day with highs only making it into the lower 30s this afternoon along with a gusty breeze. Skies have been sunny for the valley after waking up to a little snow this morning!
Skies remain clear tonight with a risk for some scattered clouds after midnight. With high pressure dominating, wind should become light to calm, allowing temperatures to fall into the teens for most of western Mass. We may break the record low of 14, set back in 2014 in Springfield.
Breezes will increase again Thursday, shifting out of the south-southwest as high pressure moves offshore. Temperatures return to the 40s, but it will feel cooler with gusty breezes on tap for the afternoon.
The trough that brought our cold weather continues to lift out of New England through the end of the week. Temperatures will follow suit, climbing back above normal by Friday and then hover near normal over the weekend. At the surface, high pressure will linger to our south while low pressure passes to our north. Gusty breezes are likely Thursday and Friday with some gusts potentially topping 40mph at times, especially Thursday evening and Friday morning.
Wind relaxes this weekend and temperatures hover closer to normal with highs in the 50s Saturday. By Sunday, high pressure builds to our northeast, which will keep temps cooler and we may see a spot shower along with mainly cloudy skies. Our next cold front comes in Monday with likely showers and gusty breezes. Another front will bring showers later Wednesday, which should clear out by Thanksgiving.
