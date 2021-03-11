SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Spring is in the air this afternoon! It feels more like May instead of March with temperatures soring in to the 60's, thanks to a gusty southwesterly wind and lots of sunshine! The record high for today (March 11) at Westover is 70 set back in 1977. We will make a run at it!
As a cold front slowly heads our way tonight clouds will move back in. We could see a spot shower as early as this evening, but most of the night will remain dry and mild with overnight lows near 50!
Tomorrow will begin with clouds and mild temperatures. There may be a morning shower as the cold front pushes through the area, but we aren’t going to see much in terms of rain. The sun will come out in the afternoon with midday highs near 60's. It will turn a bit cooler in the afternoon with temps in the upper 40's by evening.
A second cold front will move in tomorrow night with the potential for strong, damaging wind gusts. The wind will gusts to over 40 mph late at night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30's with wind chills in the teens. High temperatures will top off in the 40's both Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine, but a gusty wind look to last through Sunday.
The weekend is looking seasonably chilly, but another surge of cold will drop down from Canada for the start of next week. This will keep high temperatures mainly in the 30's along with a continued gusty breeze! A front may bring a period of snow or mix late Tuesday into Wednesday.
