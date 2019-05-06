SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be mostly sunny and pleasant! Finally the sun is back today. It's been a week since we've seen a decent amount of sunshine. Temperatures will reach near 70! Enjoy the dry weather today however, showers and even a few storms are in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon and evening.
A cold front will move south into our area by tomorrow afternoon with more clouds, showers and even a few storms. We're not expecting severe weather but a few storms could still produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will reach into the lower 70's tomorrow along with a bit of mugginess as dew point creep into the 50's. Behind the front we turn cooler and drier with highs in the 60's on Wednesday. The front will stall close to the south coast though so clouds may be an issue on Wednesday depending on were the front sets up.
An area of low pressure will develop to our west then spread into the northeast later in the week. This will cause rain chances to in crease by late Thursday and all day Friday.
As of now this system looks to move east and clear the coast by Saturday morning. High pressure may move in for Saturday allowing for plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. So far it's looking good for The Pancake Breakfast. Another system may bring showers back into western Mass by Mother's Day afternoon.
