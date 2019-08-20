SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will feature sunshine along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80's, perhaps touching 90 but it will be much less humid with dew points in the 50's. It will be nice August day!
It will become humid tonight and oppressive tomorrow as a warm front moves through in the morning. This front will bring some morning showers and thunderstorms. We will likely see a few waves of showers and storms tomorrow. In the afternoon a vigorous upper level system will cut across the Northeast. This system will bring the potential for another round of severe weather. Storms have the potential to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and even a tornado. The bulk of the severe storms will take place tomorrow afternoon and evening.
This system will move out on Thursday but a cold front will approach late in the day and could bring a couple more afternoon showers and storms The severe potential looks lower and areal coverage of storms not as widespread. This front will put an end the heat and humidity and will bring a nice chance in time for the weekend.
Clouds may linger Friday morning as the cold front slows down however it will turn drier and cooler with the front stall along the South Coast. Clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. It will become breezy and much more comfortable. The weekend is looking great! It's looking dry and pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs both Saturday and Sunday will stay mainly in the 70's with nighttime lows in the 50's and maybe even some upper 40's.
The September-like weather will likely stick around through at least the beginning of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.