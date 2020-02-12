SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 40's. Clouds will increase this evening ahead of next storm that will bring a wintry mix to western Mass.
*** Winter Weather Advisory in Effect from 11pm to 9am for Hampden County and from 11pm to Noon and for Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties. ***
Snow Develops between 11pm - 1am Tonight. It will change to ice in greater Springfield between 3am - 5am then rain by 6am. The snow and ice will last longer the further north and higher up in elevation. Snow and ice amounts will be highest in the these locations. (Franklin County, the hills) The morning commute will be tricky and slow regardless. Expect lots of delays and some cancellations especially across Hampshire and Franklin Counties.
Snow will accumulate a coating to 2" for greater Springfield up to Northampton. Northampton to Greenfield we may pick up 2-4" with a bit more along route 2, the hills and Northern Berkshire County. In the hill towns, freezing rain may last throughout the morning commute, leading to a tenth of an inch of ice. Some isolated high spots could see up to two tenths-not enough for power outages, but enough for hazardous travel.
By tomorrow afternoon, most of us will be seeing rain showers as temperatures climb above freezing. Showers should end in the early afternoon for many with lingering clouds. Temperatures will come up to near 40 so any snow in greater Springfield will melt away.
A 2-day shot of cold, air rolls in for the end of the week. Friday will be a bright day, but blustery and cold with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. Friday night will be one of the coldest we’ve seen so far this winter as wind lightens and skies remain clear. Some spots will dip well below zero. by Saturday morning and Springfield should be around 0. Saturday will also be bright and cold, but with much less wind. It will feel more comfortable by the afternoon.
Temperatures rebound Sunday with highs back to the low 40s. We look a bit unsettled with a risk for a rain or snow shower, but chances are low. Wet weather is looking more likely by Tuesday as low pressure approaches New England.
