SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunshine will mix with scattered clouds this afternoon. Highs will reach near 90. It will also start to become a bit more humid with dew points climbing into the 60's. There may be a spot shower across northern Franklin County but most of us will stay dry.
The remnants of Barry, plus an upper level ridge will build into the East starting tomorrow. Clouds will move in for tomorrow along with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect a tropical feel with dew points rising into the low 70s. Showers with heavy rain are going to be around later tomorrow and into the start of Thursday as the remnant low passes through. There may be a strong storm with the heavy rain especially late tomorrow. The biggest threat will be the threat of street flooding.
Once Barry moves out, the heat will take over in full force. Chances are looking good for heat advisories or warnings for both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures reach into the middle to upper 90s and the heat index tops 100 (especially Saturday). We sit north of a big area of high pressure, so our weather looks pretty quiet from Friday to Sunday with maybe just a stray storm. A cold front has the potential to bring strong to severe storms on Monday before we cool off and dry out starting on Tuesday.
