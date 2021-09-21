SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It will be another nice afternoon with bright skies, and comfortable temperatures and levels of humidity. Expect more clouds moving in this evening and with a light southerly flow dew points will creep up.
With clouds and a southerly flow temperatures will not cool off as much tonight with lows near 60. There will be a few spotty showers around late tonight as well.
Tomorrow through at least Friday will be unsettled, as a slow-moving low and cold front make their way toward the coast.
Tomorrow, the first day of fall, (3:21pm) will be a mostly cloudy with higher humidity. Scattered showers are possible especially in the morning, but it will not be a washout. We may dry off with breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the 70's, but dew points will come up into the 60's making it feel a bit more summer-like.
Thursday looks similar as a warm front lifts through our area with scattered showers and an isolate thunderstorm. A period of rain is likely Friday as the cold front moves through, but the timing is still questionable. Rain may be heavy at times, right now it's looking like Friday morning with some drying in the afternoon.
The start of the weekend is also a big question, the front may stall with low pressure moving along the front. If this is the case showers and mugginess will linger into Saturday. Finally by Sunday, either way it looks as though the front pushes out to sea and we returns to brighter skies, and drier conditions with seasonable temperatures. An upper level disturbance will rotate to our north, but we looks to stay dry.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.