SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will remain pleasant with temperatures topping off in the upper 70s, a light southwesterly breeze and dry air. We will stay mostly sunny throughout the rest of the afternoon with just a few decorative clouds from time to time. We'll cool off nicely again this evening with sunset at 7:13.
Tonight will be clear and cool again with lows back down into the 50's.
Humidity will be on the rise again tomorrow as as vigorous cold front approaches from the west. A southerly flow will kick in and humidity rises early tomorrow morning with a passing warm front. We will still a decent amount of sunshine tomorrow ahead of a cold front, so temperatures climb into the lower 80s with dew points coming up into the 60's by the afternoon along with a gusty southerly breeze. A few spotty showers are possible during the day, but most of the rain and thunderstorms look to arrive near and after sunset, a storm or two could be on the strong to severe side. The time looks to be from 8pm to 2am. The Storm Prediction Center places western Mass under a "Marginal" risk for severe weather. 1 on the SPC scale from 1 to 5.
Showers look to exit early Thursday, but we remain mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the 70s. The front finally moves off the coast later Thursday with high pressure building in. It will start turning less humid by late afternoon or evening.
Behind the front it will turn breezy and drier for Friday with a refreshing air mass in place. We stay very pleasant to start the weekend with sunny skies, low humidity and seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70's. Humidity and temps creep up Sunday as our wind direction shifts to the southwest, but it still looks like a nice day overall. Temps will reach into the low to mid 80's. It will feel more like August. A shower is possible Sunday night and Monday with our next cold front.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
