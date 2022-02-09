SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will continue to feature lots of sunshine with seasonably mild temperatures. Highs will reach into the low to mid 40's as weak high pressure moves through. There will be a light breeze out of the Southwest helping to usher in the above normal temps.
Tonight will start clear, but clouds will increase late with a few rain and snow showers possible around sunrise as a weak front pushes through western Mass. There may be some scattered coatings in the hills, but tomorrow will be another mild day with highs into the mid to upper 40's. A second front moves through late in the day with a few more spotty showers. This front will bring in slightly cooler air for Friday, but nice with sunshine and highs still near 40.
We go through lots of changes this upcoming weekend. We start mild with temperatures rising ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will reach near 50. A spot shower is possible Saturday afternoon as the front moves through, but overall the day looks mainly dry.
Temps will slide Saturday night into the 20's, however they don't come up much on Sunday so it will be much colder! Highs will be stuck mainly in the 20's. Clouds will be on the increase as well a coastal storm looms off shore. It's possible we could may see some light snow in the afternoon or evening depending on the track, stay tuned, winter may return in a big way!
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
