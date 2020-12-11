(Springfield, Ma) -It was a cold, frosty start this morning, but temperatures have come up nicely with highs nearing 50 this afternoon. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a light to moderate southwesterly breeze. Clouds will increase tonight with areas of fog possible-which could lead to black ice as temps fall to near 30.
Our next storm system moves in from the southwest tomorrow, bringing showers and periods of rain for the afternoon. With high pressure across southern Canada, it will be a colder day with highs in the 30s to near 40. There’s a low risk for pockets of freezing rain or sleet in the Berkshires and hill towns tomorrow evening and night, but most continue with just a cold rain. Clouds will linger on Sunday, but with just a spot shower and we may see some sunshine trying to work in too. Sunday looks milder with highs in the low to mid 50's, out ahead of a cold front.
A storm will pass to our south on Monday, just brushing us with clouds and maybe a rain or snow shower. Building high pressure to our north should push storminess out-to-sea. Cold dry air will settle in for Tuesday and long range models are still in good agreement for another nor’easter Wednesday into Thursday morning, and with plenty of cold air in place this could mean a significant amount of snow. It's way too early for details, but the atmospheric conditions are looking favorable. Stay tuned!
Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
