SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly weekend, but a warm front moved through this morning and now the sun is out and temperatures are reaching into the 50's! A touch of spring is in the air.
An area of low pressure will keep a southerly flow going through tomorrow. This will keep temperatures in the 30's and lower 40s tonight and we'll be back into the 50's tomorrow. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with showers moving in during the afternoon as an area of lower pressure slides into the Northeast. Showers and periods of rain will stick around into tomorrow night. Rain totals will be less than 1/2" and rain should end during the night.
Behind this system it will become windy and it will turn cooler Wednesday and for the rest of the workweek, but we'll see a return to sunshine. Temperatures will still reach into the 40's. The wind will ease by Thursday and Friday with slightly cooler air working in.
Things are looking interesting for Friday night into Saturday. Energy will be coming out of Canada while moisture streams up the coast. Meanwhile cold air will be in place in the atmosphere. If things come together we could be talking about accumulating snow and wind. It's a long way out but certainly something to watch! Stay tuned!
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
