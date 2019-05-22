SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be beautiful with sunny, breezy and warm conditions. Temperatures will reach into the lower 70's.
High clouds drift into western Mass tonight and a few spotty showers are possible tomorrow morning with a passing warm front. Most of looks dry with highs around 70 under a partly sunny sky. A cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night. The greatest chance for severe storms will take place over Berkshire County as storms are expected to weaken as they slide east. Friday will be dry and breezy with highs around 70.
Overall Memorial Day Weekend is looking good. Saturday will be a mostly dry day with increasing clouds and highs in the lower 70s. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening and night with our next front and again, wet weather should clear out by sunrise Sunday. It's looking breezy and warm Sunday with highs around 80. Memorial Day also looks warm and dry with highs in the upper 70s. A shower or two is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning with yet another front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.