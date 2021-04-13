SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cool, but dry start this morning with temperatures in the 30's and today will turn out to be a fairly nice spring day.
Temperatures will average about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday putting highs into the lower 60's. It will be brighter too with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. More sun is possible this afternoon, especially here in western Mass. Overall a nice April day!
Tomorrow is looking like the pick of the week with more sun mixing with milder temperatures. Readings will warm back into the mid to upper 60's with even an outside shot at touching 70! While the day is looking very pleasant, a spot shower can’t be ruled out late in the day as an upper level disturbance moves into New England.
Enjoy the next two days though, we have big changes on the way with a coastal storm heading our way for Thursday and Friday. Clouds thicken up Wednesday night with rain move in for Thursday. It will turn breezy and colder on Thursday too, with temperatures falling through the 40's during the day. Rain will come down at varying rates of intensity.
Low pressure will approach from the West Thursday night, meanwhile a second low develops off the Mid-Atlantic coast. The coastal low looks to strengthen as it slowly passes south of New England, bringing rain and gusty winds to southern New England. Colder air in the upper levels will likely change rain to snow in the hills and even the valley early Friday morning, then again Friday night into early Saturday. At this point, some accumulation is possible in the high terrain, but the valley may not see anything stick. We can get more specific as we get later in the week. The weekend is look dry, breezy and cool with highs in the 50's.
