SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It will be a bit breezy and cool, but pleasant with temperatures in the lower 60's. Temperatures will average about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. A fairly seasonable April afternoon.
Tonight will be quiet and cool and tomorrow is looking like the pick of the week with sunshine and milder temperatures. Readings will warm back into the mid to upper 60's with even an outside shot at touching 70! While the day is looking very pleasant, a spot shower can’t be ruled out late in the day as an upper level disturbance moves into New England.
Enjoy the next two days though, we have big changes on the way with a coastal storm heading our way for Thursday and Friday. Clouds thicken up Wednesday night with rain pushing into western Mass. Thursday morning. It will turn breezy and colder on Thursday too, with temperatures falling through the 40's during the day. Rain will come down at varying rates of intensity.
A second low develops off the Mid-Atlantic coast Thursday night. The coastal storm looks to strengthen as it slowly passes along the south coast, bringing rain and gusty winds to southern New England. Colder air in the upper levels will likely change rain to snow in the hills and even the valley early Friday morning. At this point, some accumulation is possible in the high terrain with several inches possible. Heavy wet snow could pile up on grassy surfaces, roofs and trees. We can't rule out some wet snow in the valley as well. Snow will likely change to rain in the valley on Friday but could continue in the hills. It looks like a good soaking with 1-2" of rainfall. We need the rain for sure. Things look to dry out for the weekend with a brisk cool feel behind the storm. Stay tuned!
