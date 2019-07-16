SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's another beautiful morning out there. Temperatures are cool and comfortable but they will be warming fast. Sunshine will mix with scattered clouds today with an approaching warm front. Once the front has passed, our humidity levels will begin to climb and we will feel muggier this evening. There may be a stray shower in Franklin County later today.
The remnants of Barry, plus an upper level ridge building into the East starting tomorrow. Clouds will move in for tomorrow along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect a tropical feel with dew points rising into the low 70s. Showers with heavy rain are going to be around later tomorrow and Thursday as the remnant low passes through. There may be a strong storm with the heavy rain especially late tomorrow.
Once Barry is gone, the heat will take over in full force. Chances are looking good for heat advisories or warnings by the weekend as temps approach middle to upper 90s and the heat index tops 100 (especially Saturday). We sit north of a big area of high pressure, so our weather looks pretty quiet from Friday to Sunday. Our weather turns unsettled early next week as the pattern breaks down and some heat relief is possible by Tuesday & Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.