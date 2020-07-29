SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now this is more like it! It's a much cooler and drier start this morning. Temperatures and dew points are about 10 degrees cooler, and although we may still touch 90 later on it will be easier to take with dew points much lower.
We'll see lots of sunshine today with just a few clouds mixing in from time to time. A weak system will bring some clouds and maybe a quick shower or downpour tonight, especially north and west of Springfield. Skies will clear later on, and any rain will be gone by morning.
Tomorrow will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon, but most will stay dry. It will be a bit more humid, but not bad for July. Friday and Saturday will likely feature a decent amount of sunshine as well as we warm up into the 80's to near 90 degrees. (Moisture to our south on Friday needs to be watched, but it looks like it stays away)
Things look to turn unsettled on Sunday with a warm front bringing showers in the morning then some storms in the afternoon.
Of course, with moderate drought in parts of western Mass, it's still important to pick up on the rain as we can. There is still a rainfall deficit for the last three months. That doesn't even account for the baking temperatures we've seen the past two weekends.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
