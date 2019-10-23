SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be mostly sunny and beautiful with highs in the middle 60's. There will be a bit of breeze with winds up to 25 mph.
The wind will diminish tonight under a clear sky. This will allow temperatures to cool off efficiently with lows down into the 30's leading to a touch of frost and some patchy fog by morning. Tomorrow looks nice too though. We will see a mostly sunny sky with a few afternoon clouds. Above normal temperatures continue as well, with highs in the middle 60's. (Normal is about 58)
A weak system will move through Friday evening. Ahead of the front, expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 50s. Only a few showers are expected Friday evening and should exit before sunrise Saturday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds to start the weekend along with seasonably cool temperatures on Saturday.
Our next system looks to be stronger and more progressive then we were thinking earlier in the week, which is NOT good news for Sunday. It looks as though rain will move in before sunrise on Sunday which means it is looking wet and cool for the Rays of Hope Walk/Run Sunday morning. The rain will likely stick around for most of the day with temperatures in the 50's. Confidence is still on the low side though, so stay tuned! As we draw closer to the weekend things will become more focused.
