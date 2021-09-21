SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's another cool start this morning with temperatures in the 40's and lower 50's, and we may see some low clouds and fog around for a couple of hours before we see a mixture of sunshine and clouds the rest of the day.
High pressure remains in control today, which will give us another nice day, however more clouds are expected and humidity will start creeping in this afternoon and evening. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with more clouds later in the day. Temperatures return to the lower and middle 70s with a light southerly breeze.
With clouds and a southerly flow temperatures will not cool off as much tonight with lows near 60. There will be a few spotty showers around late tonight as well.
Tomorrow through at least Friday will be unsettled, as a slow-moving low and cold front make their way toward the coast. Tomorrow, the first day of fall, will be a mostly cloudy with higher humidity. Scattered showers are possible, but it will not be a washout. Temperatures will top off in the 70's, but dew points will be in the 60's so it will be rather muggy.
Thursday looks similar as a warm front lifts through our area with scattered showers and an isolate thunderstorm. A period of rain is likely Friday as the cold front moves through, but the timing is still questionable. Rain may be heavy at times when the front moves through.
The start of the weekend is also a big question, the front may stall with low pressure moving along the front. If this is the case showers and mugginess will linger into Saturday. Finally by Sunday, either way it looks as though the front pushes out to sea and we returns to sunshine and drier conditions with seasonable temperatures.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
