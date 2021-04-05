SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a beautiful Easter Weekend and the nice, April weather will last through the week.
It's a cool, brisk, but dry start this morning and we'll see plenty of sunshine through the day. It will be seasonably mild, but breezy with highs near 60. A storm spinning off shore will kick up the wind, gusting up to 35 mph from time to time. With the dry, breezy conditions there is an elevated brush fire risk today, so it's a good idea to put off any controlled burns until later in the week.
Our weather pattern holds firm all week long with low pressure spinning off shore, wobbling back and forth. It may through some cloudiness our way from time to time, but that's about it. Eastern New England see more clouds and some shower changes right along the shore, but for us we stay dry.
Temperatures will average out near 60 today and tomorrow then reach into the middle 60's for the rest of the workweek. Normal highs for this time of year are the mid 50's so we will be averaging about 5-10 degrees above normal.
