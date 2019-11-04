SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a cold and frosty start this morning with temperatures in the 20's but readings have come up quickly and we have another nice November afternoon underway. We'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with just a few clouds mixing in. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 50's with a light breeze out of the south. (Sunset: 4:39)
Clouds will be on the increase tonight as an area of low pressure tracks to our west. Tonight will not be as cold with lows in the 40's. This system will bring us clouds and few showers tomorrow. Rain will be mainly on the light side but you'll need to keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 50's.
Cold air moves in behind this system and ahead of our next potential storm. Wednesday will feature sunshine with highs near 50. Cold air will establish itself Thursday as lower pressure slides out of the Ohio River Valley. With some cold air in place and moisture sliding east things will get interesting Thursday night into Friday. We may see our first snow or flakes of the season!
Low pressure will track into the Northeast Thursday night into Friday while strengthening. The exact track, strength and evolution of the storm will determine how much, if any snow we get and they are all in question. (as they usually are three to four days out) Either way, it looks as though temperatures will be cold Friday and into the weekend with highs mainly in the 30's! It will feel more like the middle of December instead of early November! (Normal highs should still be near 50)
