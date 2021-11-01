SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Welcome to November! After a mild, Halloween with a few showers today will be more seasonable, so cooler but with dry conditions and brighter skies.
We still may see a few clouds and even a sprinkle around this morning, but today will become mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50's. It will be breezy as cooler air drains in. Wind will gust to about 25 mph.
Weak energy will rotate through the Northeast tomorrow bringing us mostly cloudy skies, but with only a few sprinkles or a spot shower. We are not expect any big issues for election day, tomorrow, as you head out to vote with highs in the lower 50's.
The coldest weather of the season so far this fall will settle into the Northeast for the remainder of the week. We can expect daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the 20's Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Right now it looks as though we stay dry however coastal moisture later in the week and into the weekend needs to be watched, until then there are no big storms indicated.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
