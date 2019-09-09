SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cool and quiet start this morning! Make sure you grab the jacket as you head out the door, a fall chilly is in the air. However, today is looking very nice with a decent amount of sunshine along with comfortable temperatures.
Both today and tomorrow look dry and pleasant as high pressure supplies us with some great late summer weather. A southerly flow develops later tomorrow, bringing in some clouds and increasing levels of humidity. The summer-time feel will return for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will reach into the lower 80s along with dew points in the 60's. There may be a spotty showers and storms around but most of the time will be rain free. A cold front will cool us off and dry us out for the first day of the Big E on Friday.
The humidity and warmer temperatures may return for the weekend with temperatures reaching back into to the lower 80s. A few showers and storm can't be ruled out either. Overall this week is looking decent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.