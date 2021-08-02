SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): It was a beautiful weekend with lots of sunshine and a nice September feel! Showers did move in late yesterday and we still have some leftover clouds and mugginess this morning, but we will dry out with a return to comfortable, pleasant conditions.
Clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be dry and pleasant with highs in the upper 70's, along with dew points falling into the 40's and lower 50's.
Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with overnight lows down into the 50's. You can keep the ACs and fans off.
Tomorrow and Wednesday look delightful as well, with comfortable conditions. Highs will reach near 80 with dew points in the 50's. Moisture off-shore may through some high and mid level clouds are way, but high pressure will keep storminess away.
Rain chances in western Mass increase late Thursday into Friday as an area of low pressure moves up the coast. Expect increasing humidity later in the week as well as the possibility for some heavy rainfall lingering into the start of the weekend with temperatures in the 80's.
