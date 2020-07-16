SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's nice out there today with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70's and lower 80s with fairly low levels of humidity. It will be the most comfortable day out of the next several, heat and humidity are on the way for the weekend; lasting into next week!
A warm front will move through the Northeast tomorrow, bringing an increasing threat for showers. Temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today, but with increasing amounts of humidity so dew points will be on the rise. Scattered showers are most likely in the morning, then a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening; most of the day it will not be raining. Rain totals will likely be less than 1/4".
The heat and humidity build in for the weekend! A subtropical ridge builds from the central US into the Northeast, bringing temperatures into the 90s along with increasing humidity. Temps should reach into the low to mid 90s Saturday to Tuesday of next week with the worst of the heat/humidity combined expected Sunday and Monday. Heat Advisories may be issued for the Pioneer Valley both days with heat indices expected to reach between 95-100 degrees.
The weekend looks rain-free, but showers and storms become more likely early next week.
