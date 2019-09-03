SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Patchy fog will give way to a nice day today with high temperatures reaching into the upper 70s and low 80s. Dew points hover in the upper 50's and lower 60s, so the day will only feel a touch humid. Weak high pressure will keep the day rain-free with a mix of sun and clouds.
Humidity is on the rise for tomorrow ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures should end up in the lower to middle 80s with dew points in the high 60s-a hot, humid September day! We begin with scattered clouds and will end up partly sunny through the afternoon. Thunderstorms will become numerous in the afternoon and evening with some storms becoming strong to severe. Wednesday may be a First Warning Weather Day.
Meanwhile to our south, Hurricane Dorian will be moving up the east coast with the eye likely staying over the ocean. The Carolinas will have to deal with the hurricane by Thursday and Friday and it should pass well east of the Cape and Islands by Saturday morning. At this point the storm will be racing away. There will be a major concern for rip currents along the coast as well as rough seas. SE New England will likely have showers and gusty breezes increasing on Friday and into Saturday. The Cape and Islands could see significant wind and rain for a brief time.
For western Mass, Dorian will have very little impact. We will see an increase of high clouds on Friday with low humidity in place and comfortable temperatures in the 70s. There is a brief window for showers from Friday evening and night then we should clear quickly. The weekend looks dry and seasonably mild with highs in the 70s and low humidity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.