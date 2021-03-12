SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a fantastic morning. The clouds have cleared out, the sun is shining and temperatures are mild with readings in the 40's to near 50. Although today will be cooler, temps will still reach near 60 with a gusty breeze out of the northwest. (Normal high for March 12th 44)
A second, stronger cold front will move in tonight with the potential for strong, damaging wind gusts. The wind will gusts up to 50 mph tonight into Saturday morning. Isolated to scattered power outages are possible.
Wind Advisory in effect tonight through 9am tomorrow morning for all of western Mass.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20's and lower 30's with wind chills in the teens by morning. The feel of winter will be back! High temperatures will top off in the 40's both tomorrow and Sunday with lots of sunshine, but a gusty wind look to last through Sunday. Certainly more typical March weather.
Another surge of windy and cold will drop down from Canada Sunday night into Monday. It will likely bring another round of strong winds Sunday night followed by Arctic cold for Monday. High temperatures will stay mainly in the 30's along with a continued gusty breeze! It will feel like it's in the teens and 20's despite a fair amount of sunshine.
Tuesday's mixed or snow threat looks to be less. It's now looking dry and chilly with highs near 40. We will moderate by midweek with temperatures back into the 50's on Wednesday followed by the chance for rain on Thursday.
