SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cool, but bright start to our day. There may be a bit of thin fog along with some patchy frost here and there however sunshine will prevail. A few clouds move in later this afternoon, but we are not expecting any rain today. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid-60's, right where they should be for this time of year.
Showers will move in later tonight and will be off an on tomorrow as a southeasterly flow picks up a bit as the day goes on. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50's. Low pressure will swing a strong cold front through western Mass late Friday morning. As this front comes through, strong to damaging wind gusts are possible, along with downpours and a few rumbles of thunder. The best chance for damaging winds will be across Berkshire County as the front weakens a bit as it slides east.
Rain looks heaviest Friday morning, then rain tapers to a few showers in the afternoon as drier air moves in. We remain breezy and turn milder with high temps likely reaching into the 60's. A solid 1" of rain is likely with some minor street flooding possible.
Saturday will start unsettled as low pressure in the upper levels passes overhead. Lingering clouds along with a few spotty showers are likely in the morning, but we may see some sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures coming up into the low to middle 60's. Sunday is looking nice and likely the pick of the week with temperatures climbing into the low to middle 70s, under mostly sunny skies! We may see another round of heavy rain and wind late Sunday night into Monday morning.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
