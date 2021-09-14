SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Yesterday was a beautiful late summer day, and today is looking pretty nice as well.
It's a cool, comfortable start this morning with temperatures in the 50's and temps will reach into the upper 70's this afternoon under a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
High pressure moves to our east today, which will bring a light southerly breeze that will gradually start raising humidity. We will see more clouds later today as a warm front approaches from the southwest. A shower or a thunderstorms is possible this evening, but most will stay dry.
There may be a few showers here and there tonight as warm front moves through. It will be warm and more humid tonight with lows in the 60's.
Tomorrow will be warm and humid as the warm front continues to shift northeast tomorrow morning. We will start cloudy, but we will see some sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s with dew points climbing to near 70 ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely from the late afternoon through midnight with a few severe possible. We are under a slight (2 out of 5) risk for damaging wind gusts and hail.
The cold front stalls to our south and interacts with tropical moisture off shore, the remnants of Nicholas. This will likely keep things a bit unsettled for Thursday and Friday, the first day of The Big E. Depending on how close the low tracks will determine how unsettled. For now both days look mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers around. Temperatures will likely hang out in the 70's with some mugginess.
The weekend looks to be warm and slightly drier as moisture slowly spins away. Temps look to top off near 80 with lingering clouds on Saturday then lots of sunshine on Sunday. A nice weekend for the start of The Big E.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
