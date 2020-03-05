SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We'll see lots of sunshine today with less wind! High pressure will dominate our weather today, keeping skies mainly sunny. We will still have a brisk day with a 10-15 mph breeze, especially early but the wind will ease by mid to late afternoon and evening and the wind will not be as strong as yesterday. Temperatures will get back into the middle and upper 40s for most, we may even touch 50.
Clouds increase later tonight as two areas of low pressure near head our way, one from the west and one moving along the coast. Low pressure moving in from the Great Lakes region will bring us a chance for rain showers tomorrow afternoon, then rain and snow showers tomorrow evening. Some minor snow accumulation is expected in the hills and Berkshires, but nothing significant, likely just some scattered coatings, mainly on grassy surfaces.
This storm will merge with low pressure off the coast and a strong storm will result. However, this storm remains too far out to sea to bring any precipitation to western Mass. Wind will increase late tomorrow night into Saturday from the storm, but in western Mass, it won’t be too bad. Higher wind gusts are expected out at the Cape. Saturday will be a chilly, brisk day but we'll see lots of sunshine with highs near 40.
Sunday is looking milder with less wind, temperatures will reach back into the 50s! A ridge of high pressure will move into the East, allowing for more spring-like temperatures into early next week. Highs on Monday may get well into the 60s with tons of sunshine. Our next system looks to bring a chance for light rain or showers by Tuesday afternoon or night.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
