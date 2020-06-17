SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A warmer afternoon today with many seeing temperatures in the middle 80s! Enjoy this evening as we cool quickly again around and after sunset.
Tonight looks like the last “comfortable and cool” night for a while. Go ahead and open the windows! Temperatures fall back to the 50s overnight with a clear sky to start, then some patchy low clouds and fog roll in by morning.
Thursday will begin a bit humid and will warm fast. Highs get into the 80s for all with many reaching upper 80s to near 90 in downtown locations. Dew points will be a bit higher, so you may notice a slight humid feel along with the heat. Expect a mostly sunny sky after morning clouds and a southwesterly breeze. Dry weather continues Thursday evening and most of Friday, then we finally get some rain in the forecast!
A southwesterly wind flow will keep temperatures and humidity rising over the next several days here in western Mass. Friday will feel like full summer (for the last day of spring) with highs around 90 and dew points in the 60s. Saturday will also be hot & humid with lower 90s expected. A heat advisory could get issued as the heat index may hit mid 90s in the valley! Sunday to Tuesday will also stay hot & humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s and possibly low 90s depending on wet weather.
As far as the wet weather goes, we could certainly use some. Our rain chances come up a bit over the weekend, but don’t plan around it. Chances are still very low with maybe a spot shower Friday and Saturday evenings. Sunday to Tuesday we’ve got a slightly higher risk for late-day showers and storms, but they still look hit or miss.
