SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A beautiful start to the week with comfortable temperatures and humidity. Sunshine helped bring temperatures to around 80 this afternoon in the lower valley and most in the hills saw highs in the lower to middle 70s. A healthy breeze out of the northwest will ease, becoming light and variable overnight.
An upper level disturbance will swing through late tonight, bringing more clouds and a low risk for an isolated shower. Most will stay dry with cool, comfortable conditions. Lows fall into the 50s.
High pressure moves to our east Tuesday, which will bring a light southerly breeze that will gradually start raising humidity. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, then more clouds later in the day as a warm front approaches from the southwest. A shower or thunderstorm will be possible late in the day, but looks hit or miss.
Warm and humid Wednesday as a warm front lifts to our northeast early in the day. We will start cloudy, but get some sunshine midday. Temperatures climb toward the middle 80s with dew points climbing to near 70 ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely from the late afternoon through midnight with a few severe possible. We are under a slight (2 out of 5) risk for damaging wind gusts and hail.
We turn cooler Thursday, but remain unsettled with lingering showers. Friday and Saturday are a bit uncertain for now as we track tropical storm Nicholas remnants that will be moving off the East Coast late in the week and passing south of the Cape and Islands. Depending on how close the low tracks will determine if we see tropical showers and downpours.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.