SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rain and snow showers that have been around this afternoon will taper off this evening. Our big area of low pressure is finally moving out and nicer weather is on the way!
Tonight, skies will gradually clear and wind lightens to 5 to 10mph. Temperatures fall into the 20s for most with some lower 20s possible if skies can clear quickly.
Thursday is looking like the pick of the week with good sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures in the 40s to around 50. Breezes look light as well. High clouds will start rolling in Thursday night ahead of our next storm.
A very complex set up for this weekend with the northern and southern jet streams both producing disturbances. Low pressure moving along the southern jet will bring rain and snow to the Mid-west and clouds increase for us on Friday. Friday’s weather is looking quiet with skies becoming overcast with highs in the 40s. Light showers get going Friday night.
The most likely scenario right now is for a chilly rain and gusty breeze for western Mass Saturday. It would be a soaking rain that lasts most of the day with 1-2 inches possible. As low pressure passes to our southeast, colder air will wrap into the storm, changing rain to snow in the Berkshires and hill towns. We may end up with snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning in the valley. If the jet streams phase and the track keeps close to the Cape, we could end up seeing snow across western Mass, but that threat is low for now.
We stay blustery and cold Sunday with lingering snow showers and flurries in the morning. Drier, chilly weather takes over for early next week with good sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
