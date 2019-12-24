SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Yesterday was fantastic with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. Most spots topped 50; melting lots of snow and ice. Today is looking nice too just not quite as mild. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 40's, under a mostly sunny sky. And we have no weather issues through Christmas and beyond which means Santa will have no issues making his way into Western Mass. tonight.
It will be chilly tonight as lows fall back into the upper teens and lower 20's. So dress warm if you are heading off to Mid-night Mass or an early Christmas morning service. High temperatures for Christmas will top off near 40 under a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday looks dry too although it will feature a few more clouds. Temps stay in the upper 30's to near 40.
A weak system may bring us a few rain or snow showers Friday but this is looking minor and most of the day will remain dry. Temperatures stay at or slightly above normal with highs into the lower 40's. There will be no accumulation for spots that see a few flakes.
The weekend looks to start dry and mild and our next storm is set to arrive either late Sunday or Sunday night in the form of rain! A ridge looks to build in the East with low pressure set to track through the Great Lake States. This will put the Northeast on the warm side of things. This may lead to a mild, wind swept rain for the start of next week. Stay tuned, it's still several days away but as of now it's looking wet not white.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.