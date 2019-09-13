SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a chilly start with some patchy fog BUT today is looking very nice for The Big E Opener! We'll see quite a bit of sunshine with highs near 70. With a bit of a northeast breeze, it will feel on the cooler side so make sure you have your jacket handy as you head out.
Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with temperatures down into the 40's. This evening will be nearly perfect for the local high school football games.
A system will bring clouds and perhaps a few spotty showers tomorrow afternoon and night. Most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 70s. This system looks to move out for Sunday and it will be on the warmer side, however not to humid. Sunday may start with some clouds but sunshine should win out by the afternoon. Temperatures may reach near 80. Overall the first several days of The Big E are looking good and right the bulk of next week looks good too with highs in the 70's and overnight lows in the 40's and 50's. Some classic September conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.