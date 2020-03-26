SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cool and frosty start this morning, but we have a beautiful day on the way!
A weak area of high pressure will supply us with quite a bit of sunshine with just a few scattered clouds here and there. Temperatures reach back into the lower to middle 50s-a nice day for a walk or jog!
Clouds increase tonight as a quick-moving low pressure system moves in from the west. This Clipper-type system will bring a chance for a shower late tonight into tomorrow morning, but we are not expecting much at all. In fact, early morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs reaching near 60. It will be a rather breezy, but beautiful afternoon!
The weekend starts sunny and dry, but clouds will be on the increase Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the 50's. Clouds thicken up late day Saturday and showers become possible Saturday night as low pressure moves through the Great Lakes. A fairly steady rain is on tap for Sunday, which will keep temperatures in the 40s.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
