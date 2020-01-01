SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What an incredible end to 2019 -- at least weather-wise. Last night, a round of thundersnow rolled through eastern Hampden County around 9:30p.
No inclement weather is expected for the next couple days. Today will be dry with a bit of a breeze. Highs will be about five degrees above average -- near 40° under partly sunny skies.
High pressure is anchored into place for Thursday, meaning more sunshine and calm weather. Highs will be mild in the middle 40s.
Clouds will increase overnight Thursday into Friday ahead of the next storm system moving into New England. Light showers are expected Friday with up to .25" of rain possible. The rain continues into Saturday with isolated showers and downpours. The wind will also pick up on Saturday.
As the system wraps up and begins to exit, cold air drains in. That means snow is possible Sunday morning. Accumulations and timing still up in the air, but worth watching as the weekend nears.
Dry weather takes over early next week with highs in the 30s.
