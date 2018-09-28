SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Low clouds will try to break up overnight, but any clearing will help give way to fog through Saturday morning. Either way, expect low clouds through dawn. Temperatures are cooling through the 50s now and will likely dip into the upper 40s by morning-right around normal for Late-September.
Our final weekend of September is shaping up to be a beauty! Any fog and low clouds will move out fast and we end up with a mostly sunny sky for the day. We may see skies turn partly cloudy for a time as a weakening cold front comes through, but no showers are expected. Wind speeds increase slightly out of the northwest for the afternoon with highs around 70-perfection!
High pressure will continue to build into New England Saturday night with a drier, cooler air mass. Temperatures should fall to the low 40s with the help of a mainly clear sky. Sunday begins clear and chilly, but more sunshine is on the way with high pressure overhead. Temps should be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70.
We go into the month of October with a slightly warmer, more humid weather pattern. In the upper levels, we are in between a ridge to our south and upper low to our north-giving us a good west to east flow. Every other day or so, a front will pass through with a slight shower chance. Right now, no day is looking like a washout. The ridge tries to build north, which should allow a few days of highs in the middle to even upper 70s with enough sunshine coming through. Rain chances are highest Tuesday evening with a passing cold front.
Tonight: Partial clearing and cool. Valley fog. Lows: 45-50
Saturday: Mostly sunny, brisk & seasonable. Highs: 63-70
Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs: 62-68
